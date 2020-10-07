Mazda Is Giving Away 50 Limited-Edition 2020 Miatas to Pandemic Front-Line Workers

Nothing exposes a society's flaws like a crisis, and when the coronavirus arrived in the United States, it made many Americans realize who really keeps the wheels greased. Those deemed essential were asked to put the lives of themselves and those closest to them on the line, all so the rest of us could maintain some semblance of the reality we left behind. Acknowledging their dependence on this essential personnel, some corporations have stepped up to the plate to support them, the auto industry in some cases enacting free maintenance programs for healthcare workers. But Mazda won't limit its display of gratitude to a few oil changes; it'll put its money where its mouth is by awarding 50 deserving COVID-19 combatants with free, special-edition MX-5 sports cars.

Calling upon the public to nominate those who have taken care of their fellow Americas, "Mazda Heroes" hopes to raise a toast to those who have shown goodwill to their countrymen this year. Mazda considers any show of altruism—be it making masks for elderly neighbors, or keeping young students' spirits up—grounds for nomination, which can be done through this link by Oct. 25. Starting Dec. 2, Mazda will declare 50 finalists, all of which will be awarded 2020 Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Editions.