Kids are smarter than we give them credit for. They won't overlook the fact that packing themselves by the dozens into classrooms contradicts everything they've heard about social distancing—so more than a few will be anxious upon returning to school during a pandemic. Schools and teachers are addressing these apprehensions where possible, doing everything they can, but some are just doing it in much cooler ways than others. This is the case of several school teachers, who recently spaced out desks and fitted wraparound sneeze guards disguised as Jeeps to help the kids feel at ease with their new surroundings.

Pioneered by Texas kindergarten teacher Jennifer Pierson, the novel Jeep desk concept caught on in the hallways of St. Barnabas Episcopal School in Deland, Florida, as reported by CNN. To re-theme their neighboring classrooms around these Jeep-shaped desks, first-grade Teachers Patricia Dovi and Kim Martin committed a week of their own time and $200 toward redecorating their classrooms in time for the first day of school. The way they see it, going the extra mile can alchemize health precautions into opportunities to learn via off-roading-themed role-play.