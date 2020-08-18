A Lifted Lawn Mower Makes a Surprisingly Great (and Cheap) Off-Road Toy

They aren't just adding big tires. Oh no, it's much more than that. You can see the original state of Kesslar's tractor "Musty" in the images above. Modifications include custom suspension, a winch, a teeny little lightbar, a welded-up transaxle and more.

As for his motivations, Kesslar says they're pretty simple. He likes anything with a motor and he already builds 4x4 rigs like Jeeps and V8-swapped Chevy S10s. The big problem with doing projects like that—as we all know—is the cost. He says that tractors are a much cheaper alternative to that, even more so than ATVs or dirtbikes.

"Growing up as a kid I couldn’t afford [trucks] yet so I bought myself a ride-on mower," Kesslar told The Drive. "After watching some videos as a kid I said, 'One day I’m gonna build an off-road lawn mower!' Well about a year ago a couple lawn mowers piped up for sale and boom we bought them and started working!"