Airbus Is Building an Interplanetary Dump Truck to Bring Mars Rocks Back to Earth

We're awfully curious if there used to be life on Mars. We know there isn't any now because Mars is kind of seedy as far as planets go, but maybe, a long time ago, there were Martians. And by Martians, I mean maybe some kind of ocean floor-sucking bacteria, or something. But whatever that life may have been—if it ever existed at all—we want to know about it. For that reason, we're sending a bunch of stuff to Mars in the 2020s to try and bring some rocks back and test them with our fancy labs here on Earth, and BBC News reports French aerospace firm Airbus has been picked to build the spacecraft that will retrieve the precious payload. In the opinion of myself and the editorial staff, this makes it the first space dump truck. The European Space Agency doesn't call it that, of course. Dr. David Parker, the director of human and robotic exploration at the organization told the BBC that he likes to call it the "the first interplanetary cargo ship". Of course, he hasn't heard our dump truck idea yet, so he might change his mind after he gets wind of it. And the official name, if you want to get official here, is the Earth Return Obiter.

Airbus

Branding aside, Airbus' 6.4-ton satellite is interesting for several reasons. The first and foremost is that it's actually only one piece of the puzzle as far as getting rocks back from the Red Planet goes. In fact, several vehicles will be needed to do the job. The first is Perseverance, a new rover developed by NASA that will collect the rocks. It's very similar to the other car-sized rover currently on Mars, Curiosity. That means six wheels, rocker-bogie suspension, and a small nuclear reactor to power the whole deal. Perseverance will be equipped with all of the doo-dads necessary to collect the rocks, and after it's done with that, they'll be propelled off of Mars by another rocket.

NASA NASA's Perseverance Rover Nice wheels—is that technically a donk?