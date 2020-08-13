Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept Is the Diesel Overlander We Need to Escape Civilization

Jeep's new Farout concept is the Gladiator we've always been wanted: a 4x4, overland-ready machine with diesel power, a full-size custom roof tent, a two-inch lift and meaty 37-inch tires. (Take that, stock Bronco 35s!)

The Jeep Gladiator gets that 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 starting in 2021, and every off-road nerd worth their pricey Rotopax knows that better fuel economy isn't just for hypermiling. Jeep's overland build is one way they're touting the ability of the EcoDiesel-powered Gladiator to stretch the contents of its fuel tank farther, and dammit if this marketing stunt doesn't work.

Jeep's claiming that the new diesel Gladiator will get 28 mpg on the highway, which makes us naturally curious how the fuel economy will be crawling as far off the highway as possible. At 226 horsepower and (more importantly) 442 pound-feet of torque, I will selflessly volunteer as a guinea pig to help figure this out.

Jeep is well-known for giving the people what we want in the form of concepts of at the Moab Easter Jeep Safari, but alas, that didn't happen this year for the obvious reason we're all tired of talking about. So, the company rolled out the Farout concept now, which takes its inspiration from 2019's popular Wayout concept, which was another Gladiator overland build, complete with a roof tent and a custom rack to support it.