Factory Lift Kits for EcoDiesel Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators Include Fox Shocks
If you want a suspension upgrade that actually improves off-road capability, then hey, Mopar's got it.
Do you own a diesel-powered Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator? Do you wish it was ever so slightly more capable off-road? Well, it sounds like Mopar has got you covered because the FCA parts firm is introducing new, two-inch lift kits tuned specifically for EcoDiesel Wranglers and Gladiators.
The kits being official Jeep Performance Parts, their ability to manage each model's increased weight as well as offer higher ground clearance and more useful approach and departure angles has been approved to OEM standards. Compared to stock, the Mopar lift kits increase suspension articulation by 18 percent and feature aluminum-body Fox monotube shocks measuring 2.5 inches in diameter—the shocks they replace only measure two inches in diameter. The lower front control arms are longer and feature optimized caster settings while the kit also comes with heavy-duty bushings that apparently improve vehicle control.
All in all, the bolt-on lift kit (Mopar says no drilling, cutting, or welding is required) includes four springs, four Fox shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, the necessary fasteners and, of course, a Jeep Performance Parts badge. It all comes in this cool wooden crate you can reuse to store various knick-knacks in your garage. Or take apart and use as firewood in the event that your off-road adventures take you away from home longer than expected.
The EcoDiesel Wrangler's lift kit (part 77072399AE) is available now while Mopar is promising the Gladiator version (part 77072469AC) to come in "late summer." Each will cost $1,495 although given what we know about the spending habits of Gladiator owners versus those of Wrangler owners, the company probably could've priced the Gladiator kit a couple hundred dollars higher than the Wrangler one. Mopar is also offering a Custom Calibration option for $125 that corrects speedometer and odometer readings when rolling on oversize tires measuring 33 inches and up.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
