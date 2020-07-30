Factory Lift Kits for EcoDiesel Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators Include Fox Shocks

Do you own a diesel-powered Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator? Do you wish it was ever so slightly more capable off-road? Well, it sounds like Mopar has got you covered because the FCA parts firm is introducing new, two-inch lift kits tuned specifically for EcoDiesel Wranglers and Gladiators.

The kits being official Jeep Performance Parts, their ability to manage each model's increased weight as well as offer higher ground clearance and more useful approach and departure angles has been approved to OEM standards. Compared to stock, the Mopar lift kits increase suspension articulation by 18 percent and feature aluminum-body Fox monotube shocks measuring 2.5 inches in diameter—the shocks they replace only measure two inches in diameter. The lower front control arms are longer and feature optimized caster settings while the kit also comes with heavy-duty bushings that apparently improve vehicle control.