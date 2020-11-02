We've Reached Peak Jeep: Gladiator Top Dog Concept Has Built-In Hot Dog Grill, Bun Warmer

Ladies and gentlemen, Jeep is at it again with another loaded-to-the-rafters Jeep concept. The adventure-hungry automaker has created a vehicle that caters to both mountain bikers and hot dog lovers with the new Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept.

Jeep's would-be entry to the now-canceled SEMA 2020 is this versatile Gladiator that showcases how the truck can handle the extreme off-road conditions that mountain bike enthusiasts encounter off the beaten path. Like with most built (or even stock) jeeps, the aggressive-looking build is hard to miss. Matte black accents complement the unique "K-9 Blue" paint scheme, and a large tray-bed and canopy system with built-in bike racks sit in place of the factory bed.

Before kicking off an exterior tour of the Gladiator, let's take a look at the meat and potatoes of the build. The truck is powered by the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 found in other members of the Gladiator family, except this one has a Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) snorkel sticking out of the hood. Off-road capabilities are enhanced thanks to a JPP two-inch lift kit featuring Fox shots, 17-inch JPP beadlock wheels, and 37-inch BF Goodrich tires.