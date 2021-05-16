YouTuber Cuts Jeep Gladiator in Half With a Sawzall But There’s a Reason

At first glance, this video looks like a thousand other stunts on YouTube. A guy records a closeup of his nervous/surprised expression as he watches somebody with a Sawzall hacking the back end off of a 2020 Jeep Gladiator for views. If you dig a little deeper, however, you'll find this particular YouTuber is living his best life as a nomad and he’s building the ultimate overlanding rig with his Gladiator as the foundation.

So here’s what happened: Phil Kockerbeck, the 30-something YouTuber for Down2Mob Overland, sold his “Dodgemahal” he had been traveling in for quite a while to buy the Gladiator about a year ago. While off-roading in Colorado recently, he snapped the front axle on a boulder and brought it into the shop to fix it up. That seemed like a good time to remove the bed, trim the frame, and prep it for the installation of a Bison Overland camper.