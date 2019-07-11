Freight Train Carrying Dozens of Jeep Gladiator and GM Pickup Trucks Derails in Nevada

Dozens of brand-new vehicles were destroyed due to a Union Pacific freight train derailment outside of Caliente, Nevada early Wednesday morning. Multiple reports say that the train came off the tracks at around 9:00 a.m., causing a massive wreck and destroying several train cars carrying the likes of Jeep Gladiators, Wranglers, Chevrolet Silverados, and GMC Sierras. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said the train was also hauling hazardous materials but thankfully those weren’t damaged in the accident. The crash was so massive that it also blocked the adjacent Country Road 4230 linking Elgin to Carp, Nevada, forcing authorities to close it due to the field of debris left behind. Caliente is in Lincoln County about 30 miles from the state line and approximately 100 miles south of St. George, Utah.