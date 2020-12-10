This Toyota Pickup-Based, Engine-Swapped Overland RV Is Your Ticket Off the Grid

In hindsight, it seems inevitable that the rising popularity of off-roading and van-based homes would collide, producing a wave of interest in overlanding. Now that this wave is crashing over car culture, unique campers are hitting the market with regularity, their bases ranging from VW New Beetles to Hummer H1s and even vintage Grumman Olsons. And last week, their ranks were joined by a heavily modified Winnebago Warrior, one apparently capable of sustaining off-grid life for months at a time.

Based on a 1994 Toyota Pickup (the aptly-named American version of the Hilux), the customized Winnebago Warrior listed on Facebook Marketplace in Denver, Colorado is on the small size for an RV, around 21 feet long, but it's big where it counts. Like behind that brush-guarded face, where in place of the stock 3.0-liter Toyota V6 is a larger 3.4 engine. It bests the factory output by at least 38 horsepower and 37 pound-feet of torque, producing a minimum of 183 and 217 respectively, which it channels through an "HD" automatic transmission of unspecified origin to a similarly heavy-duty rear axle.