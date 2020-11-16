It Doesn’t Get Any More Extra Than a Lowrider ’89 Toyota Pickup That Looks Like…This

You don't buy a lowrider for its simplicity but, even then, it's possible to go over the top when building one. If hydraulic suspension and train horns aren't enough, then why not cut the roof off and make the hood flip forward? This 1989 Toyota truck for sale has all that, along with enough borrowed parts from other cars to make it especially extra.

Posted to Facebook Marketplace under the Tacoma name, which Toyota didn't use until 1995, this pickup is a hacked-up, highly customized lowrider that's extremely out there, even for the proud culture that keeps kids out of gangs. Thrown together is a mix of Jaguar S-Type, Lexus GS, and Toyota Celica parts, making this truck completely unrecognizable as a Toyota, never mind a once-simple workhorse.