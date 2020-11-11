You're Not Imagining It: Old Trucks Are Suddenly Selling for Big Bucks on Bring a Trailer 

It's easy and convenient to look at the astronomical hammer prices of these online auctions and think, "Damn. They're ruining this for everyone." I've felt the same when watching seemingly ordinary trucks fetch twice as much as I expected, but at the end of the day that's not BaT's call. Whereas these mint condition Broncos or Blazers could find their way to a local dealer with a crazy price on the windshield, these going rates are set by bidders. Some have multiple income streams, others don't, but they're the ones setting the perceived market value, often in rapid-fire bidding wars during the closing minutes of a sale.

In many ways, Bring a Trailer is a mirror for our current desires. On the other hand, its community-focused comment section and legions of deep-pocketed bidders do set the stage for positive feedback loops, where rising interest in a car or type of car gets reflected in a high sale price and tons of comments, which spurs more people to list their matching vehicles, which drives even more attention, and so on.

When asked about that 29-mile 1991 Ford Bronco that fetched $90,000, Nonnenberg responded:

"That's the type of vehicle that people have found you really need to put up for bid on BaT. You'll see something like that parked at a dealer and they guess on some asking price—and it's a total guess—I mean, they have no idea. So when you put it on BaT, everything starts at a dollar, right? So it's going to go for what it's worth with very low fees. It's a very efficient marketplace for finding what a [29-mile] Bronco is worth, or what the actual values of these crazy restomods are."

People argue these rigs are part of a bubble, set to pop sooner or later. Truck sales have always been hot, though, especially stateside where vehicles like the Ford F-Series have dominated the sales charts for more than four decades. In Yesteryear U.S.A., the pickups and 4x4s in question were the childhood norms of new collectors—more specifically, post-Baby Boomers like Generation X.

Companies dedicated to classic cars, like Hagerty for example, attempt to methodically map-out the direction of collector categories. The insurance firm's valuation tool has a selection of publicly-available market trend graphs for muscle cars, German collectibles and even seven-figure Blue Chip sales, but not trucks. At least, not yet. Luckily, BaT plots each sale on its graph for that specific model, showing exactly where it finds itself amongst the rest that has sold in the past few weeks, months, or years. Black dots represent completed sales, and white dots show high bids on trucks that didn't meet their reserve prices.

These can be narrowed down by make and model to give a wide view of what's popping right now. Take Chevy pickups, of which eight have fetched more than $50,000 on BaT in 2020. Last year? Just one, a modified 1950 Chevy 3100. This year has seen specials like two K10 trucks, built 13 years apart, go for $75,000 a pop. Where I'm from, in America's Midwest, that's never happened, at least not on a platform that anyone with an internet connection can be a part of.

The International Scout is another nostalgia-nabber that folks can't get enough of. They're far from rare—a little more than 532,000 were built between 1961 and 1980—though they resonate with potential buyers who saw them on every Tennessee backroad or California boulevard growing up.

In this case, warmed-over Scouts with LS swaps have proven most valuable, though a relatively stock Scout II eclipsed the $50,000 mark last November.