Special Delivery: This Vintage Step Van Overlander Is a Ford F-150 Underneath

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware of the uptick in popularity of two specific automotive subcultures: overlanding and vans. Those two go hand in hand, though the folks who choose a full-size van over something like a Toyota 4Runner are still far and few between. This story, however, isn't about going with the flow, but about driving off the beaten path in something unique. Meet Buck Jones, a man who moved to Los Angeles, California with aspirations of becoming a comedian, but instead built one of the most badass overlanding concoctions we've ever seen: a 1966 Grumman Olson carefully crafted overtop of a 2017 Ford F-150. Or as Jones calls it, the most capable Grumman ever made.

via Instagram

Grumman is best known for building the LLV that's used by the United States Postal Service to deliver your mail (for now). The company also built various planes, boats, and submarines, however. To kick off the build, Jones started with a Grumman Olson, essentially the older brother of today's brown UPS trucks. Grumman slapped these trucks on GM-sourced frames in the '60s, which posed a bit of a conundrum for an overlanding build. First, the front axle of the factory Grumman was only three inches off the ground, which would limit the van's actual usefulness when off-roading. Second, the GM chassis was rear-wheel drive—Jones wanted four-wheel drive—so when combined with the original clearance issue, it made sense to seek out a different platform to build this incredible machine on. Instead of ditching the idea altogether, it was decided that the Olson could be used if it were transplanted to a different chassis. Jones measured the wheelbase and determined it to be within an inch of a single cab Ford F-150. He found a 2017-built example for sale in Jackson, Mississippi for $9,000 and immediately began calling shops to source a fabricator for the project. Jones said that finding a builder to actually complete the task was difficult. Most shops handling prolific overland builds have been packed full of work due to the increasing popularity of the automotive subculture, and many of the builders Jones contacted reportedly told him that the build simply wouldn't work due to the extreme differences in the platforms. Eventually, he came across a fabrication shop in Chino Valley, Arizona called Likuid Creations who jumped on the unique idea for a build. Four months later, Jones' dream van was ready to roll.

via YouTube

The Grumman/Ford mash-up now moves under its own power and looks incredibly badass doing so. In addition to mating the Olson body to the F-150 frame, Likuid also completed a number of other fabrication tasks that not only add functionality but also quite a bit of aggressiveness to the look of the 55-year-old truck. At the front, a brand new modern-style bumper was constructed. Likuid also built a brush guard that protects the aftermarket Mishimoto radiator, and Jones later added the grille from an F-150 Raptor to complete the look. A custom light bar was fitted to the top of the vehicle, as was a rack (with grab handles) that spanned the entire length of the roof. Custom fabricated slider bars continue down the side of the vehicle, complementing the Fuel Beast wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. You might also notice that the vehicle sits quite a bit higher than it would from the factory. Thanks to the modern F-150 platform, the builders were able to fit a modern suspension underneath of the 6,300-pound behemoth. A set of Fox 2.5 performance series shocks hold up the van with oversized springs, and to account for the excess weight when fully loaded, a set of helper airbags were also mixed-in.

via YouTube