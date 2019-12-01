World's Fastest UPS Race Truck With 850-HP NASCAR V-8 Heads to Auction

If you ever wondered what it was like to drive insanely fast in a UPS box truck, then here's your chance to turn that dream into a reality. The iconic UPS race truck driven by NASCAR star Dale Jarrett in the mid-2000s is up for sale via Iron Horse Auctions in North Carolina, and it's certifiably nutty.

Featured in a campaign of UPS commercials, this 1990 UPS P-800 Box Truck retired from duty with 300,000 miles on the odometer, ready to receive a complete overhaul for an advertising campaign with NASCAR. With the help of renowned stunt-truck builder and racing champion Mike Ryan, who’s known for his victories at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb, the team gutted the parcel delivery vehicle and fitted it with the works.