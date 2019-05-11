The Coolest Cars and Trucks Headed to 2019 Mecum Auction Indianapolis

The Mecum auction held every year in Indianapolis, Indiana is one of the biggest and most popular auctions in the country, and most certainly in the good 'ol Midwest. As a result, it tends to pack a catalog full of drool-worthy machinery that ranges from vintage farm tractors to multi-million-dollar exotics. To make matters even more exciting, Mecum always visits the Circle City during the month of May, which to locals and racing aficionados alike is known as the "fastest month of the year." Why? Because of a little-known race called the Indy 500, held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Because of this, Indianapolis turns into the epicenter of all things racing and automotive for a good two or three weeks every May—and this year isn't the exception. Behold 10 of the coolest cars and trucks that will cross the block at this year's Mecum auction in Indy. 1954 Dodge Power Wagon

Is there anything hotter than a vintage pickup truck on steroids? Probably not. This macho AF 1954 Dodge Power Wagon pickup truck rocks a full restoration and looks to kill. Its "go anywhere" attitude and capable drivetrain will surely take you places, but is it worth the $100 to $125,000 estimate? 1960 BMW Isetta Cabriolet

This lovely Isetta proves that the whole "micro-mobility" concept isn't anything new. Even though this example is called a "cabriolet," this little BMW rocks a sunroof rather than a convertible top. However, taking into consideration the vehicle's size, it might as well be called a cabrio. 1987 Porsche 930 Turbo Slant Nose Cabriolet

If you're aching for something a little faster and more exotic than a pickup truck or a mini car, this sleek Porsche should do the trick. It features lots of factory goodies and the coveted 505 Slant Nose package, but this Porsche's price may be severely impacted by its "salvage" title. 1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C Roadster

Big baller? You'll need to be if you're even thinking about raising your bidding paddle for this bad boy. This Cobra is only one of 27 original factory samples produced and it's only seen 10,760 miles of road since 1967. Mecum estimates it'll bring somewhere between $2.7 and $3.2 million. 2016 Dodge Viper ACR

Much like the Cobra, the now-defunct Viper is an amazing machine and an even more mind-blowing piece of engineering. If you weren't lucky enough to pick one up new, this is your chance to grab one before prices skyrocket in the coming years. Will it ever be worth as much as a Cobra? No one knows, but there's only one way you can find out: buying it. 1970 Plymouth Superbird

