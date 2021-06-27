Collecting Cars Is the Latest High-End Auto Auction Site to Launch Stateside

According to Lovett, the platform sells a lot of Porsche models and holds the auction world record for a Singer ($980,000). It also set records for the Renault Clio V6 in both Phase 1 ($82,000) and Phase 2 ($73,500) guises, the Audi RS2 Avant ($107,000), and the Land Rover Defender Works V8 70th Anniversary ($203,000). And it broke European auction records for the Mercedes-Benz 280 SL ‘Pagoda’ ($190,000) and the Porsche Carrera GT ($1,065,000).
With robust competition from other auction houses selling beauties like a rare 1935 Duesenberg Model JN Convertible (Bring A Trailer), an entire muscle car museum (Mecum), and famous Fast & Furious movie cars (Barrett-Jackson), there is plenty of business to go around. This just means that we have more opportunities to be tempted to add another vehicle to our garages.
Got a tip? Send the writer a note: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com