Collecting Cars Is the Latest High-End Auto Auction Site to Launch Stateside

A key part of that community development for Lovett is The Collecting Cars Podcast with Top Gear’s Chris Harris. Harris and Lovett have been friends for several years, and Lovett asked him to help launch the brand. On Collecting Cars’ two-year anniversary, Harris helped the company celebrate by etching the number 100 million on the asphalt in a bright yellow Porsche, noting the 100 million (in British pounds sterling) sales mark.

Lovett predicts high sales to escalate for combustion-engine cars, as buyers are seeking out great analog driving experiences while they still can. Imports are another hot seller.

“We anticipate continued interest from US bidders in mid-1990s sports cars and modern classics, as they become eligible to be brought in under the 25-year import rule,” Lovett says. “One such example is the 1995 Honda NSX Type R, sold on Collecting Cars in January 2021 to a US bidder. Having had a poster of the NSX on his bedroom wall and now in a position to actually buy one, the nostalgia factor meant he was not going to let anyone else win the car.”