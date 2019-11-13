3,000-HP 1992 Volvo 960 Rocks a Quad-Turbo, Supercharged, 10.3-L V-8

There are some crazy car builds, and then there’s this crazy car build: a 1992 Volvo 960 drag racer that not only features a ridiculous 10.3-liter V-8 swap but one that’s supercharged and quad-turbocharged. If you're into that type of insanity and have an undying affinity for once-boring Swedish sheet metal, this might be for you.

The Volvo 960 has typically held a reputation for being slow and a bit anemic, though the owner of this particular car has certainly solved that problem. In place of what would normally be a turbocharged four-cylinder is a massive 632-cubic-inch Chevrolet big-block V-8 custom built by Dart Racing out of Warren, Michigan.