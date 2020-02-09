1965 Volvo Laplander Is Sweden's Humble Unimog Alternative

This Laplander has had the benefit of a full restoration, and was sold with all of its original registration papers. With every inch covered in drab military brown paint, the truck looks every bit the no-frills utility vehicle it was meant to be. Though it’s only got two seats in the cab, this Volvo has fold-down bench seats that line both sides of its bed. The rig appears to be in great shape, and with approximately 43,800 km (just over 27,000 miles) it should have plenty of life left for its new owner.

Of course, the Volvo is also more modest than the Unimog as it boasts just a 1.8-liter engine. Given its low gearing, however, you needn't worry about getting around. Factory four-wheel-drive ensures the Laplander is more than capable of strolling through the hills with ease, albeit at a snail's pace.

Since it looks like the ship has sailed on affordable Unimogs, we'll keep our eye on quirky Volvos of this same ilk. After all, who doesn't love a little mid-century utilitarianism?

h/t: Silodrome

