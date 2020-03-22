Every 2019, 2020 Volvo Sold in America Recalled Over Faulty Emergency Braking System
American-market cars account for 121,605 of the nearly 750,000 affected vehicles.
Recalls are a common occurrence in the automotive world. It’s not even unusual to see hundreds of thousands of vehicles affected by faulty wiring, malfunctioning software, or some other malady, but they're usually limited to one or two like-models. That said, Volvo has issued recalls for 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60, and XC90 models—or every vehicle sold by the company in America for the past two years.
Before we get too far, it’s important to note that your Volvo won’t stop working or explode on the highway (at least not because of the recall). The company’s vehicles are among the safest on the road, thanks in part to the advanced technology that's packed into nearly every car it sells. It’s a piece of safety tech, however, that's been identified as the cause for this sizeable recall. Volvo reps say that the automatic emergency braking system in its newest vehicles may fail to detect an obstacle, leaving motorists at risk and negating the system's intended function.
The Federation of Danish Motorists discovered the problem last year while testing an XC60 crossover. apparently, they found that the emergency braking system consistently failed at stopping the vehicle when presented with an approaching obstacle. Volvo studied the vehicle and found that the fault could be present in any vehicle made since January 21, 2019. That adds up to 121,605 vehicles here in the U.S. and almost 750,000 vehicles worldwide.
No accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the issue and Volvo has already developed a solution. The company will roll out a software fix for affected vehicles starting on May 1. Owners will be contacted by mail with information on setting an appointment with a dealer to install the update, and if they have any questions in the meantime, they can check out the NHTSA's official recall website.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED1965 Volvo Laplander Is Sweden's Humble Unimog AlternativeThe little-known Volvo is just as cool and a good deal cheaper than the Mercedes-Benz.READ NOW
- RELATED3,000-HP 1992 Volvo 960 Rocks a Quad-Turbo, Supercharged, 10.3-L V-8The owner even claims it to be road legal, so you can grab the 116-octane and hit the highway.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Brand's First EV Packs 408 Horsepower, Over 249-Mile RangeThe age of the electric crossover may be here, but with this kind of power, we’re okay with it.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolvo Group's Arquus Scarabee Is a Crab-Walking, Remote-Controlled Euro HumveeAnd you thought your old 240 wagon was tough.READ NOW
- RELATEDArmored Volvo XC90 Rocks Tank-Like Bulletproofing and $570,000 Price TagThe nearly 10,000-pound SUV can withstand a TNT explosion from six feet away and lots and lots of bullets.READ NOW