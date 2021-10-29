The Biggest Crime the Twilight Movies Committed Had to Do With a Volvo

Love 'em or hate 'em, you cannot deny that the Twilight series and its ensuing movie franchise inhabited our collective conscious for a good handful of years. Worldwide, the movies grossed $3.3 billion. But sparkly vampires and strange, interpersonal themes aside, perhaps the biggest sin The Twilight Saga film series committed concerned Edward Cullen's car.

I'm probably not the first to say it, but the Twilight book series matched its main characters with their cars reasonably well. Bella Swan, the series' main protagonist and decidedly un-flashy, practical person, drove a 1953 Chevy pickup. Rosalie Hale, the self-absorbed beauty queen vampire, drove a red BMW M3 convertible. (Seeing as the first book was written in 2005, we can safely assume it was the E46 generation, too, as the E93 M3 had yet to come out.) Jacob Black, the shape-shifter of the Quileute tribe, owned a 1986 Volkswagen Rabbit that he was constantly restoring.

Edward Cullen, the series' Hot Vampire-In-Chief is described as driving a "shiny" and "silver" Volvo. In the 17 times the car is mentioned in the first book, no model is designated. Later on, the internet decided he drove an S60 R—an admirable choice because those are dope—but within Stephenie Meyer's original text itself, I was unable to find mention of any S60 R. Which is fine! I was just stoked on seeing an S60 R on the big screen when the first Twilight movie came out in 2008.

The S60 R actually fit Edward quite well, as he was described as constantly trying to downplay his family's massive wealth in the small, humble town of Forks, Washington. But he also liked to drive fast, so the 300 horsepower from a four-door Volvo made for the perfect sleeper car. Plus, Edward's decision to drive this car as opposed to something German suggested that he knew good Scandanavian shit when he saw it. In this regard, he was one of us.

You can imagine my disappointment when, instead of an S60 R, a Volvo C30 showed up onscreen.