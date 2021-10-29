2021 BMW M3 Review: The Benchmark Gets Faster But Leaves a Lot Behind

Size-wise, the new M3 is 4.6 inches longer, 0.4 inches wider, 0.1 inches higher, and has a 1.8-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing sedan. The rest of the body features your typical M stuff, such as puffier fenders, quad-exhaust pipes, a carbon roof, M badging, a contoured hood, and wheels that look like metallic spiderwebs. The test car came optioned with the M carbon exterior package that gave it front-intake inlays, a rear diffuser, wing mirror caps, and a lip spoiler, as well as the $8,150 carbon-ceramic brake kit, highly identifiable by its gold-painted calipers.
And yes, I am aware of how the front facia looks. If you think you hate it, try staring at it for four hours while photographing it and then editing those photos.
The interior still features a driver-oriented console that includes buttons for the climate and a volume knob. The rest of the infotainment features are handled via either the main center touchscreen or the iDrive controller. All in all, it's a tidy and unobtrusive system that takes no time in getting used to. I would have liked a physical handbrake, however. If I'm driving a stick, I'd like a handbrake, too. Like peanut butter and jelly, gin and tonic, and wearing pink on Wednesdays, you just can't have one without the other.