2021 BMW M3 Review: The Benchmark Gets Faster But Leaves a Lot Behind

Among fast cars that you can actually live with day-to-day, there is no more obvious or longstanding benchmark than the BMW M3. The M3 has been the practical performance car to beat since the mid-1980s. When car companies build sport sedans and sport coupes, the M3 is what they're trying to kill. So when a new one comes out, like the 2021 BMW M3 here, it's worth checking in to see if it's still worthy of the crown.

The trick is to evaluate the M3 as the car that it is while divorcing it from its pedestal. That's a tough headspace to get into, considering that these things are everywhere and generally ranked among stuff like the Porsche 911 and Lotus Elise in terms of notoriety.

But even with the manual gearbox thankfully included, and impressive specs on paper, this is a very different—and much more digital—M3 than what I've experienced before. It's no secret that the M3 has been far removed from the high-revving, naturally aspirated, homologation special of the '80s for a long time now. It's just that with this go-around, it feels like it's too much Gran Turismo 7 and not enough Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft.