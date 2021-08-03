2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Drive Review: American Performance Keeps the Manual Alive

The Carbon Fiber 1 Package ($4,350) includes front canards, a front splitter, underwing strakes, front-wheel deflectors, and a rear wing that leaps off the decklid like a summertime diving board. For an extra $2,650 (and a total of $7,000), the Carbon Fiber 2 Package offers everything in the first pack but also adds rocker extensions and a rear valance diffuser. They make the CT4-V Blackwing, itself already wide and aggressive, look demonic.
Like in the ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing uses a 3.6-liter, twin-turbocharged V6, now good for a claimed 472 horsepower. Improvements over the outgoing car's engine include low-inertia turbochargers, an improved air-intake restriction, revised controls software, and titanium connecting rods in the manual car. Yes, the CT4-V Blackwing does come standard with a Tremec six-speed manual. But if that isn't your poison, there's an optional 10-speed automatic available as well.
GM's fourth-gen magnetic ride control suspension system comes as standard here. You'll also find 18-inch forged aluminum wheels at all four corners, wrapped in specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires—255/35ZR18 in the front and 275/35ZR18 in the back—from the factory. Front stopping power comes from six-piston Brembo brake calipers with 14.96-inch brake discs, while four-piston Brembos with 13.4-inch discs are relegated to the rear.