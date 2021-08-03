2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Drive Review: American Performance Keeps the Manual Alive

The 10-speed automatic was smooth and barely perceptible in its shifts. Cruising in top gear, I could barely hear the engine spinning as it effortlessly kept us at highway speed. The steering remained pleasantly light and the brakes progressive. Good all-arounder, this thing was.

Gear down and pedal down, though, the hoarse burble of the V6 shoots through the cabin and you're rushed forward, riding a wave of torque. There's no doubt the CT4-V Blackwing can and will get you in trouble if you aren't careful—which is why taking it on a track is a great way of feeling out its limits. In a word, it's impressive.

There's no right or wrong choice between the six-speed manual and the 10-speed automatic. In Track mode, the auto figured out we were doing Fast Stuff almost immediately as soon as we left the pit lane and banged happily all the way up to redline. I tried shifting on my own at first, but I soon realized I didn't need to; the transmission handled things perfectly fine on its own. The brakes bit well, there wasn't so much power the car felt like it could run away from itself, and the steering was tight and acute.

But you merely need to sling around the first corner to understand how good a chassis and suspension system the CT4-V Blackwing rides on. Pliant but progressive, it doesn't feel like it'll bite you if you push it. Track behavior is very on/off in certain other sports- and supercars, where the limit is high but easy to surpass if you don't completely know what you're doing. And everything below that limit just makes the car feel bored with you.