2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 Review: A Petite Bike That’s Beginner-Friendly and, Yeah, Kind of Expensive

The middleweight engine revs to 11,500 rpm and squeezes 80 percent of peak torque from 4,000 rpm upward. Mean vee sounds are produced thanks to the 270-degree crank and the tuning of its underslung exhaust, which weighs only 13.6 pounds. There’s all manner of electronics on hand, including five drive modes which can be personalized with custom engine braking, ABS, and traction control, controllable via the left switchgear and a colorful TFT screen. Standard features include cruise control, while the available six-axis IMU ($200) enables wheelie control to be operated independently of traction control (without it, TC must be turned off in order to enable one-wheel riding). The option also enables lean angle-sensitive ABS and so-called bending headlights, which aim the beams into the anticipated direction of travel. Add another $200, and you get a quickshift feature for clutch-free upshifts and downshifts.

Riding the Aprilia Tuono 660

Straddle the Tuono 660’s 32.2-inch seat, and it’s hard not to be struck by its lightness. The bike feels slight and skinny between your thighs, and it doesn’t take much reach to grab the handlebars. There’s a quartet of buttons on the left handlebar to navigate settings, which can switch drive modes on the fly and are intuitive enough to operate once you get the hang of the menu structure. The TFT screen is clear and easy to read in sunlight, and the view over the handlebars feels like a proper sportbike, with bright, programmable shift lights to assist in the accelerative antics.

The bass-heavy exhaust note encourages lusty acceleration, and the Tuono 660’s powerband is linear enough to deliver predictable thrust all the way to its peak of 11,500 rpm. Apart from a flat spot midway to redline, the twin powerplant punches with strong low-end torque and free spirited revving, with an available quickshift system that works best when the Tuono is being ridden aggressively. Tap the foot lever up hard at high rpms, and the shifts are quick; try to swap cogs to early or half-heartedly, and the result can be awkwardly jerky.

Similarly, you can’t engage smooth, clutch-free downshifts without letting off the throttle and allowing revs to drop; unlike a car’s dual-clutch transmission, Aprilia’s quickshift system (like that of many other bikemakers) relies on a certain amount of forethought, rewarding proper timing and punishing ill-timed techniques.