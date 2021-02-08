In a Sea of Overweight Cars, the Lotus Elise and Exige Final Editions Are Instant Classics

In this era of cars only getting heavier, the Lotus Elise and its hardtop Exige variant may just be more relevant than ever. However, with sales figures hardly confirming this view, Lotus is now ready to move on with a new line of combustion sports cars. The Type 131 is set to replace both the Elise/Exige and the more mature Evora, and while the larger car is still available in America in GT form, in other markets, Lotus is ending the Elise's 25- and the Exige's 21-year career with the five new models, badged as the Final Editions.

More power at 240 horses already in base Elise Sport 240 tune, along with 10-spoke Anthracite lightweight forged alloy wheels, a new TFT image cluster, quality Alcantara at all the touchpoints, and of course the always crisp six-speed manual with its exposed linkage. Starting at £45,500 in the U.K. and €56,500 in Germany, the Final Edition range includes the Elise Sport 240 and Cup 250, as well as the Exige Sport 390, 420, and Exige Cup 430 models. Price-wise, that is on pair with a four-cylinder 718 Cayman.