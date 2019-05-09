Sneaky Australian Cops Are Hiding in Bushes to Catch Speeders

Those who aspired to become a police officer as a kid probably dreamed of kicking down doors, keeping the streets safe from bad characters, and going on adrenaline-pumping, high-speed car chases. Everyday city cop life, as it turns out, isn't always that exciting...or dignified. Despite their growing fleet of cool patrol cars, police in Australia are notoriously harsh on speeders and will apparently go to great lengths to catch people driving faster than they should. Seen in the town of Petrie in Queensland, Australia is an officer literally hiding in some bushes radar-gun-in-hand, reports News.com.au, and residents are not happy.

Facebook via news.com.au

A woman from Brisbane reportedly posted pictures to Facebook of a Queensland cop crouched inside the hedges of a median, on the lookout for speeders. "Is a copper actually allowed to crouch in the hedges in the middle of the road?" she questioned. Commenters, unsurprisingly, were less-than-impressed with one writing "This is poor form for positive community engagement," while the words "ridiculous" and "revenue raising" were bandied around by others. "Wish they would go to that much effort to catch real criminals," notes another Facebook user while another says they had seen an officer doing the same thing in the same spot a few weeks ago.

