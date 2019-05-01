Australian Cops Will Rock BMW M5 Competition Interceptors in Highway Patrol Fleet

Police in the Australian state of Victoria are about to put two of the world's fastest sports sedans—625-horsepower BMW M5 Competitions—into service as highway interceptors.

Facebook group Australian Police Vehicles shared photos of one of the new cop cars, which are on loan from BMW for the next year. Unlike many exotic vehicles pressed into service as demonstration cars with law enforcement, like Dubai's Porsche 918 Spyder police car, the source of the photos says these BMWs are to be fully outfitted as patrol vehicles and will actually operate as interceptors while in custody of the Victoria Police Highway Patrol.