Watch a Pro Golfer Hit a Hole-In-One and Win a $142,500 BMW M8 Coupe
The intense video shows the ball traveling the wrong direction before making a last-second turn and falling into the hole.
As a prize for hitting a jaw-dropping hole-in-one, golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar drove away from last weekend's BMW International Open in the title sponsor's latest and greatest grand tourer: the all-new, 617-horsepower BMW M8 Competition. Priced at $142,500 before destination, the flagship M sure beats that coffee maker your company handed out to the last employee of the month.
From a staggering 196 yards away, Bhullar sunk a ball into Golfclub München Eichenried's par-3 17th hole in a single shot.
"This is my second hole-in-one in a professional golf tournament," said Bhullar. "Before starting this year, I discussed with my caddie one of my dreams, I said I need to make at least one hole-in-one and choose the right one. I'm glad we made that commitment."
The 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8. It gets from zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds and features the same RWD-selectable all-wheel-drive system from the M5, as well as Adaptive M Suspension and a Competition-only Track Mode.
In case you were unaware, BMW has made a tradition out of bestowing a car to the first golfer to hit a hole-in-one at BMW-sponsored tournaments. Below is a highlight reel of 14 other times it's happened. Unless you're already a die-hard enthusiast of launching ridiculously small balls into ludicrously far away holes, this is the most fun you'll have watching golf all year, we guarantee it.
"It's a great moment," Bhullar added. "BMWs are some of my favorite cars and I'd love to drive that car.
h/t: Golf Digest
