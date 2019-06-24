Watch a Pro Golfer Hit a Hole-In-One and Win a $142,500 BMW M8 Coupe

As a prize for hitting a jaw-dropping hole-in-one, golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar drove away from last weekend's BMW International Open in the title sponsor's latest and greatest grand tourer: the all-new, 617-horsepower BMW M8 Competition. Priced at $142,500 before destination, the flagship M sure beats that coffee maker your company handed out to the last employee of the month.

From a staggering 196 yards away, Bhullar sunk a ball into Golfclub München Eichenried's par-3 17th hole in a single shot.

"This is my second hole-in-one in a professional golf tournament," said Bhullar. "Before starting this year, I discussed with my caddie one of my dreams, I said I need to make at least one hole-in-one and choose the right one. I'm glad we made that commitment."