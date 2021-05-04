Watch a Pro Golfer Land a Golf Ball Into a Moving BMW M8 Convertible From 909 Feet Away

Even if the last time you played golf the word "mini" was involved, you can appreciate when big-deal world records get broken in the sport. No, we're not talking about boring stuff like the world's longest drive, we're talking about a car-related record, of course.

Last week, the PGA's European Tour released a video chronicling the process behind breaking the world record for the longest golf drive into a moving vehicle. The previous record was set in 2012 with Jake Shepherd doing the golfing and F1 driver David Coulthard doing the driving. At 273-yards, it was a tall order to beat, but Golfer Marcus Armitage and British Touring car champion Paul O'Neill stepped up to the challenge.