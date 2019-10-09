The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Is a Sublime Tourer With 600 HP

Compared to their two-door siblings, however, BMW scaled the two M8 Gran Coupes by 9.1-inches in length, 1.4-inches in width, 2.3-inches in height, and 7.9-inches in either’s wheelbase. The proportion manipulation gives each car a more livable interior for those retired to the rear seats, which has seen space increased by 7.1-inches in legroom and 3.5-inches in headroom. Neither M8 Gran Coupe’s rear is what you’d call palatial, but given the standard two-door M8’s rear seats are little more than cargo shelves, we’re not complaining.

Like their M5 and M5 Competition stablemates, the grand touring M8s feature a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 coupled to BMW’s M 8-Speed Steptronic automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels. Ratings for the M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe Competition are 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, respectively.

60 mph is snapped off in just 3.1-seconds for the M8 Gran Coupe and 3.0-seconds in the M8 Gran Coupe Competition. Each car is electronically limited to 155 mph but that can be raised to 190 mph when customers select the optional M Driver’s Package, which also includes an invitation to BMW’s M School driver’s training either in California or South Carolina. As mentioned, BMW’s all-wheel drive system is capable of transforming the cars from grippy AWD tourers to hooligan drifters with a push of a button thanks to BMW’s active differentials.