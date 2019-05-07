Speeding BMW Causes Brooklyn Building to Collapse Spectacularly After Heavy-Hitting Crash

Over 100 firefighters responded to multiple reports of a collapsed building in Brooklyn, New York's Midwood neighborhood late Monday night. The cause of the collapse, however, wasn’t from a structural deficiency or a fire—rather, surveillance video and a follow-up investigation revealed that the building collapsed after a vehicle slammed into it at an incredibly high rate of speed. At around 11:30 p.m. local time, an out-of-control BMW crashed into the two-story building located at the corner of East 5th Street and Avenue P. The crash was so intense that it dislodged a number of vertical supports for the second floor, causing the entire structure to cave in.

The building consisted of commercial space on the first floor, with private apartments above. Luckily, neither were occupied at the time and tenants in the adjacent apartments were uninjured. The Fire Department of New York reported via Twitter that the driver was admitted to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.