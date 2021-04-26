2021 BMW R 18 Review: The Germans' First American Cruiser Is a Promising but Flawed Start

But it’s more than just raw power. The R 18 takes full advantage of BMWs renowned tech, with LED head and tail lights and a killer adaptive turning headlight. A keyless fob provides security. Other technical refinements include automatic stability control, engine drag torque control, hill start, and a reverse assist that makes parking lot maneuvering a lot easier on a 761-pound bike.

But the heart of the R 18 is that gorgeous, monstrous 1800cc engine—the largest boxer BMW has ever built . On the side stand, you can’t help but gawk at it. And from the saddle, you can’t help but flog the crap out of it. With a displacement of 1802cc, BMW lists its peak horsepower of 91 at 4,750 rpm. From a stop, the R 18 has tremendous—and tremendously smooth—low-end grunt. Despite the 761-pound weight, it's surprisingly maneuverable at slow speeds thanks to the horizontally-opposed motor’s placement and an overall low center of gravity.

Visually, the R 18 is unlike any other cruiser on the road today. The tubular, soft-tailed frame and low-slung seat create a custom-like silhouette. The exposed driveshaft exudes attitude. And BMW’s top-notch design touches like spoked wheels, chrome highlights, and the bike's bullet headlight fit right into the custom cruiser aesthetic.

The R 18 also offers three standard riding modes you can select with a toggle on the left grip. Rain mode provides smoother throttle response and more traction control for slippery tarmac; Roll mode maintains easy throttle action but lets the power roar; and Rock mode lets it all cut loose for as sporty a ride as you can expect from a heavy cruiser. Still, it’s 2021; standard cruise control would’ve been nice. (It's an option, but wasn't available on the test bike.)

In the saddle, the R 18 provides a spacious, roomy cockpit for its rider. The wide handlebar puts its grips within easy reach, and while I would have preferred a slightly narrower grasp, it wasn’t at all unwieldy. The mid-controls provide plenty of stability and an easy knee-bend. And the generous and plush saddle is ideal for ample American asses.

With its low center of gravity, rider-friendly seat height, and wide handlebar, this bike is as fun to ride as any big twin cruiser I’ve enjoyed. And on the twisty two-lane country roads north of the city, it dove smoothly into and pulled out of lazy curves with aplomb and style—though it did scrape its pegs through every turn.

Better the pegs than the cylinder cans, I suppose, but if there’s one drawback to its riding dynamics, it’s that astonishingly unforgiving lean angle. At any speed, the footpeg sliders carve into the pavement at the mere notion of a turn. I just got used to it after a while. My riding buddies said the shower of sparks behind me looked cool. So there was that.