2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport Review: A Good Crossover, But It's No Cadillac

Value is most definitely not the XT4 Sport's forte. The non-Sport XT4, a bare-bones Luxury trim starts at $35,790, but the Sport trim starts at $40,290. Even with an extra $10,395 in options, my tester failed to make a strong case for choosing it over one of its General Motors siblings. For example, a GMC Terrain in Denali trim with the same engine and nearly identical equipment comes in at $41,330—that's nearly a $10,000 discount. If the crest means that much to you, it doesn't really matter. But if you're searching for value, look elsewhere.

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport, The Bottom Line

After roughly 300 miles and seven days of driving the XT4 Sport in mixed weather conditions (thanks, Midwest spring), I walked away with equally mixed feelings. It would be easy to make excuses for several of its demerits, but the truth is that in doing so I would be doing a disservice to the brand. When buyers young and old think of Cadillac, they expect a certain experience, a certain level of refinement. The XT4 may very well fulfill its mission of attracting young buyers to the brand, put a bit more black in Cadillac's balance sheets, and maybe even justify killing its sedans. But it's also doing something else: diluting the brand. If the XT4 were one of its lesser GM siblings, it would be a pretty good ride. But a Cadillac it isn't.