I’m Driving a New Subaru Outback. What Do You Want to Know?

There's something quiet and dignified about a Subaru Outback. I haven't yet figured out what that is, but I'm spending 10 days with the car so I have some time to mull it over. My loaner is painted a shade of Magnetite Gray Metallic and you should ask me about it!

Subaru calls the 2020 Outback an "SUV" but come the hell on. There's no convincing me this isn't just marketing jargon to appease the SUV fanatics. True, the Outback has grown considerably since its introduction in the mid-'90s, but if you want a Subaru SUV, get an Ascent and be done with it. The Outback is a lifted wagon—shaped like one, looks like one—and I'll not be taking opposing opinions at this time.