2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Review: The Most Off-Road-Capable Subie Wagon Since the 1980s

Further exterior details include 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black (Subaru went down an inch in wheel size in favor of thicker sidewalls; I approve), larger wheel-arch cladding, a roof rack with a 700-pound static load limit (220 pounds dynamic), and a matte-finished hood decal. The front and rear bumpers were slightly redesigned, with special attention paid to increasing the plastic cladding of the front corners and moving the foglights more toward the center of the bumper to protect them from trees or rocks. The wing mirror housings are also made from black plastic, which is more resistant to scratches. Copper detailing decorating the bumpers and the roof rails indicate actual use-points (tow hook anchors, tie-downs point, et cetera) and aren't just for show.

To better tackle rough terrain, Subaru gave the Wilderness a front skid plate as standard and a dual-function X-Mode for slippery conditions and tuned its suspension for uneven ground. The lift improves approach, breakover and departure angles, too—20.0°, 21.2° and 23.6° respectively. Subaru also changed up the continuously variable transmission a bit to improve low-end torque for everyone out there fretting about overlanding with a CVT.

Inside, it's almost like the Wilderness dares you to get it dirty. The seats are upholstered in a water repellent material and feel like they're easily wiped down. There's also an attractive contrast-stitching in the same color as the exterior copper accents. You'll find those copper accents on the steering wheel, shift lever, and driver gauge outlines as well. The 11.6-inch touchscreen comes as standard, as do all-weather floor mats.