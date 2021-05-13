2020 Subaru Outback Review: The Rugged Lifted Wagon for People Who Don’t Want a Jeep

Overwhelmingly, the Outback is all about ruggedness. The idea manifests itself in the car’s impressive 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive and active torque vectoring, and the protective plastic cladding along its side skirts and wheel arches. Subaru’s own media images depict the Outback doing rugged activities like fording creeks and sliding through dunes. Indeed, the automaker plans to lean even further into that ruggedness image with the upcoming 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

So I accept the Outback isn’t some plushy, luxury thing that you’re supposed to be afraid of getting dirty. Inside, it is functional. No one jumping into it for the first time will ever be at a loss at how to drive it immediately. The leathers and plastics feel like they can stand up to some abuse and there’s plenty of room in the back seat for adults. Trying to fit three people back there for a long drive might get a bit cramped, though.

Your standard hardware for the 2021 models now includes steering-responsive LED headlights and front and rear passenger seat belt reminders. Base Outback models come with a seven-inch upper touchscreen for the audio and a lower seven-inch touchscreen for the climate controls, though you can have those optioned out for one 11.6-inch screen instead and at a cost of $1,845.

Since the test car Subaru loaned me was a pretty loaded up Limited XT model—a 2020 model, but the changes for 2021 are minimal—it had interior features such as the bigger screen, upgraded audio system, leather-trimmed seats, and power moonroof included in the final $38,755 sticker price.

At the outset of our time with the Subaru Outback, I asked you fine commenters what you wanted to know about it. Look for specific answers to some of your questions below as we get into what matters most around here: the drive.

The CVT Is Fine 95 Percent of the Time

Immediately, you’ll notice climbing into the Outback is easy. The lifted height makes for easy ingress and egress and the front seat raises high enough that I, a Short Person, was able to see over the hood and my shoulder perfectly well—to answer you, steveone.