2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Review: A Great Subcompact All-Rounder

Base and Premium Crosstreks make use of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces a claimed 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Sport and Limited models are equipped with the more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces a claimed 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. This new engine, which already existed in the Forester, was introduced during the Crosstrek's 2021 model year.

Driving the Subaru Crosstrek

Poke around and you'll see that one of the biggest complaints about this car is that the Crosstrek is slow. With the 182-hp 2.5-liter engine, I can tell you the Crosstrek is not slow. It's fine. I can't speak to the base 2.0-liter engine and its 9.2-second 0-60 time, but not once in my week with the larger motor did it feel inadequately powered. True, on the highway, it's loud and drones into the cabin, but that's really the only part of the driving experience that might be considered unpleasant. The Crosstrek maintains highway speeds well and the seats are comfortable. They can be easily adjusted so that short people like me have no problem seeing over the car's hood and around its wing mirrors. The rest of the visibility is excellent. The radio and climate controls are intuitively laid out. All in all, it was a great car to commute in, LA traffic included.

Like other current Subarus, the Crosstrek's CVT is tuned to be eager off the line, which gives it a peppy feel when driving around town. The brakes are easy to modulate and don't grab hard at the top of the pedal and the steering, though light, is fairly direct. And as much as the CVT catches a lot of hate, I think it's unwarranted; the system operated quietly and with zero drama in the background, which is what you want. As a package, the car felt pretty chuckable, despite its higher center of gravity. I felt confident enough to throw it around a bit on the Angeles Crest Highway, which was impressive. But what I appreciated most was that inside and out, the Crosstrek was a car I always felt I could just get into and drive. I didn't need to fiddle with a thousand settings every time I started it, or pick my way gently through crowded and tight parking lots, or take any special approach lines to steep driveway ramps. Even in an urban setting, the casual go-anywhere confidence a Subaru inspires has its appeals.