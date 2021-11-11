The 2023 Subaru Solterra Is the First-Ever Subaru EV

Beyond that, there's not a lot to tell the difference between them. The Solterra is being listed with the same performance figures as the BZ4X; although it hasn't divulged a driving range number yet. It'll be interesting to see what that turns out to be, given the Toyota BZ4X's claimed 310 miles.

The range is partly dictated by battery size, power output, and efficiency, but Toyota has much more experience than Subaru in programming regen braking systems (the Prius, after all, has had that down for a while), so unless the two automakers are going to completely share all the same programming for powertrain and battery management, Toyota could likely deliver better range.

As with the BZ4X, you can opt for front-wheel- or all-wheel-drive, the front-wheel-drive alone having a maximum output of 150kW (201 horsepower) and the all-wheel-drive, dual-motor system going up to a combined 160 kW (214 horsepower) maximum.

One significant difference so far is that the Solterra doesn't threaten your good time with a yoke steering wheel, unlike the BZ4X, which might be something to watch out for when the U.S. model drops. The one photo of the interior looks pretty good, with jazzy orange leather drawing the eye, but the cabin looks sensible enough—including only a fairly restrained touchscreen in the center.

