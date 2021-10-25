2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness First Drive Review: An Off-Roadable Daily

The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness you see in the photo above is dusty and muddy after an afternoon of trawling through a national forest, as it should be. One of its wheels in the air as it successfully navigated through a particularly gnarly bit of trail that looked as though someone hand-grenaded it. Also as it should be. This is the off-road version of the Forester and it lives up to expectations.

With the Forester already beloved by fans for its practicality and versatility, Subaru made the Wilderness version of it ready for just about anything with a slew of off-road additions. So if you've ever looked at a muddy embankment while sitting in your normal Forester and wondered if you could get through it, the Wilderness is the answer to those musings. As long as you don't ask it to do this, the two of you'll be copacetic.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness: By the Numbers

Base Forester price (Forester Wilderness as tested): $26,320 ($34,165)

$26,320 ($34,165) Powertrain: 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder | continuously variable transmission | all-wheel drive

2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder | continuously variable transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 182 @ 5,800 rpm

182 @ 5,800 rpm Torque: 176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm

176 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm Seating capacity: 5

5 Cargo volume: 26.9 cubic feet

26.9 cubic feet Max towing capacity: 3,000 pounds

3,000 pounds Off-road angles: 23.5° approach | 21° breakover | 25.4° departure

23.5° approach | 21° breakover | 25.4° departure Curb weight: 3,643 pounds

3,643 pounds Ground clearance: 9.2 inches

9.2 inches Estimated fuel economy: 25 mpg city | 28 highway | 26 combined

25 mpg city | 28 highway | 26 combined Quick take: An off-road-capable Forester that doesn't lose what already makes the Forester a great daily driver.

The Basics

As one of Subaru's top-selling models (the Outback and Forester traded places for first between 2019 and 2020) it was only a matter of time before the automaker Wildernessified the Forester the same way it did the Outback Wilderness back in March of this year.