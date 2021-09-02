2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness: Factory Lift, Skid Plate, Double the Towing Capacity

A revised roof rack can support 220 pounds on-the-move and 800 pounds parked for tents and whatnot, up from the regular Forester's figures of 176 and 700 pounds, respectively.
The Wilderness also sports a new hexagonal grille, textured black trim on the rear, and a bunch of copper trim and stitching throughout. Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires are wrapped around matte black 17-inch wheels. More substantial fender cladding, a front skid plate, LED fog lights, and a matte black hood that Subaru says reduces glare all round out the exterior changes. Water-repellant StarTex seats with hefty rubber floor mats with a unique Wilderness design are standard inside while the rear cargo tray and rear seatbacks are also water-repellant.
Slotting in between the Forester Sport and Limited models, the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness will start at $33,945. For potential Forester drivers who aren't as outdoorsy, here's how the new fascia looks on the upated non-Wilderness model.