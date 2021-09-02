2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness: Factory Lift, Skid Plate, Double the Towing Capacity

For 2022, Subaru is giving its compact Forester crossover a facelift and a new, off-roadable Wilderness trim that follows in the battle-ready, Geyser Blue Outback Wilderness' footsteps. Billed as the most rugged factory Forester ever, the Wilderness gains half an inch of ground clearance over the Forester Premium on which it's based, standing a proud 9.2 inches thanks to longer and specially tuned shocks and coil springs.

Symmetrical all-wheel drive is standard of course while Subaru has thrown in a revised final drive and CVT "gear" ratios optimized for off-road situations. X-Mode is also a standard feature, boasting Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud driving modes that alter engine, transmission, AWD, and traction control behavior to suit the specific terrain, and now incorporates a new roll-angle indicator.