How the 2022 Subaru BRZ Is Different From the Toyota GR 86

Out of all the cliché professional-email euphemisms people like to use, "there seems to be a disconnect" has gotta be one of my favorites. And judging from some things that were said during Subaru's technical presentation for the new BRZ's media preview last week, there certainly seems to be a disconnect between Subaru and its business partner, Toyota, as to what Subaru's goals were when differentiating the BRZ from the GR 86. We gave you a brief look at those differences earlier this year; now we're going far more in-depth. Just like last time, the new Subaru and Toyota sports cars are a result of a joint venture between the two companies. With Subaru responsible for engineering and manufacturing while Toyota did the design, the BRZ and GR 86 are mostly the same car other than different front clips, badges, and a handful of small tuning, suspension, and chassis tweaks that should make them feel different to drive, however slightly.

Toyota

In a letter to all journalists who attended the GR 86's launch event in Monticello, Toyota GR chief engineer Yasunori Suezawa explained, "...as a result of both companies thoroughly pursuing each other’s driving taste, hardware such as front knuckle, spring, stabilizer, bushing, and engine ECU software were changed. [The] overall difference is that Toyota focused on engine performance response, and BRZ focused more on comfort, [while] both focused on handling for better driving." Before letting us out to go test the new BRZ at Lime Rock last week, however, Subaru car line planning manager Michael Redic told journalists, "I've heard some comments that Toyota said that we designed our vehicle for comfort. That is not the case. We designed our vehicle more for stability and precision. What we wanted to have was for the vehicle to react as the driver expects it." According to Redic, engineering differences between the Toyobaru twins include different tunes for the engine, all four dampers and steering, and a Subaru front spring rate that's seven percent higher and 11 percent lower in the rear than the Toyota's. The BRZ uses aluminum front knuckles instead of the Toyota's steel for the benefit of unsprung weight. Additionally, Subaru stiffened the BRZ's rear trailing link bushing, whereas Toyota apparently stuck with the same carryover part from last year.

Subaru