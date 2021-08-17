Yes, the 2022 Subaru WRX Will Have a Manual Transmission

A wise man once told me that there were only three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and the Subaru WRX keeping its manual transmission. Such is true again for the next-generation WRX. Subaru confirmed via a teaser video on Tuesday that the sedan's upcoming refresh will indeed feature a row-your-own gearbox, making it one of the only models in the automaker's lineup that retains a third pedal.

Subaru

While Subaru hasn't written anything in stone about the WRX's transmission, its latest video circulating on social media shows a split-second interior shot cut between drone views. During those few frames, the driver can be seen throwing a crisp second-to-third shift, which really plays into the fun-to-drive narrative that Subaru pushes for the car. Originally, both the new WRX and the off-road capable Forester Wilderness were set to debut at the New York International Auto Show later this week; however, the show was canceled for the second year in a row amid growing COVID-19 concerns. As a result, the debuts for both cars were pushed back. The reveal has since been backdated to early September, meaning this teaser will have to tide over you boxer-loving gearheads for a bit longer.