The Next-Gen 2022 Subaru WRX Is Coming This Year

Every old car is being made new now, it seems. The aged Nissan 370Z is finally being replaced by a supposedly twin-turbocharged Z sports car, and then there's the more powerful Toyobaru twins. If you've been waiting for the Subaru WRX to get some love, then you won't have to wait much longer as the car company announced today a new one is coming by the end of the year.

That's all Subaru said, actually. There's no new info about the next-gen WRX, though you can bet on it being all-wheel-drive and having some sort of turbocharged engine under the hood. That formula hasn't changed since the beginning and if I were a betting man, I'd plan on a four-cylinder with 2.0-ish liters of displacement.