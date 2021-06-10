We’ll Finally See the New Nissan Z on August 17

Same as you, we've been waiting to see the new Nissan Z in its full production spec for what feels like ages. We've spent a bit of time with the Z Proto, which is suspected to essentially mirror the car you'll be able to buy, but everyone wants the real deal. Our anguish at least has an expiration date now because Nissan confirmed Thursday that the Z is being revealed on August 17.

The car company didn't disclose many details aside from the date and the reveal's location: New York City. Apparently, if you spend years on end building hype for your next sports car, you can host a debut event on the nation's largest stage. Beyond that, a supposed leak from last month claims that orders will open November 15, which seems like a good possibility.