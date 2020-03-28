Wicked Video Mashup Shows What Rally Racing Would Look Like If Cars Launched Together

If there's one problem with rally as a spectator sport, it's that you can go minutes on end without seeing a car. Sure, that means more opportunities to fraternize with your fellow race fans, but not everyone has the patience (or enough iced tea) to endure the gaps between flybys. It's probably fair to say that despite the danger associated, almost every rally fan would like to see a stage start with every car being launched at exactly the same time, and we can get a glimpse of what that'd look like from this killer video mashup.

Filmmaker Balazs Toth (@rallyminutes on Instagram) set up a camera on the inside of a corner at last year's New England Forest Rally—the same event where Ken Block's Ford Escort Cosworth burned to a crisp in 2018—to record several cars' flybys. He then used DaVinci Resolve to stitch the brief, seconds-long shots together to create the fantastic looping film embedded below, which took more effort to produce than most people would imagine.