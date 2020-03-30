LEGO Fast and Furious Dodge Charger Replica Can Pop Real Wheelies
Need something to kill time while sheltering in place? Or just some decor for your home office desk? Here's the solution.
If you're as disappointed about the release of Fast & Furious 9 being pushed back to 2021 as you are being cooped up at home to flatten the COVID-19 curve, Lego might have the solution to both problems. Starting next month, the Danish toymaker will sell scale models of the Dodge Charger R/T driven by Dom Toretto, and just like the movie car, it likes to stand up on its rear wheels.
Composed of 1,077 pieces, this 1:13 scale replica of Dom's iconic Charger comes in at 15 inches long, six inches wide, and four inches high, making it the perfect centerpiece for the desk of your new home office. It'll be the perfect distraction during dull video meetings, too, as your boss will assume you're taking notes when you're actually fiddling with its opening hood, doors, and trunk. Or maybe you'll pretend to shuffle papers while pushing the brickmobile around to watch its supercharged V-8 spin.
Those promised wheelies are achieved with a fold-out stand that keeps the Charger in its most familiar form. One would expect no less of a model that'll cost $99.99 to pre-order today off Lego's website, though because Lego won't ship these sets until April 27, it may be wise to find something else to do in the meantime—such as building Lego's rendition of the new Land Rover Defender. Fail that, learning to bake bread like everybody else could be a similarly good use of your time. Just remember to serve it with tuna salad, no crust.
