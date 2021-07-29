VW T2 Camper Van Is the Newest Official Lego Car

Going on sale starting August 1 for $179.99 is a 2,207-piece Lego kit of the VW Bus . To give you a sense of scale, the finished van measures six inches high, 5.5 inches wide, and 13.5 inches long.

When it comes to automotive Lego kits that aren't the super-detailed ones costing upwards of $350, the level at which they actually resemble the car they're based on can be hit or miss. Land Rover Defender and Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger ? Hits. Ferrari 488 GTE ? Meh. Lego's latest car kit, however, thankfully replicates a vehicle that's both blocky enough to lend well to a brick-based recreation and happens to be a proper automotive—nay, cultural—icon: the Volkswagen T2 Camper Van.

As we've come to expect from Lego, there are quite a few nifty details on display here including functional steering and a sliding door that actually opens, as well as curtains and a pop-up tent made of soft textile pieces. Lego says the specific tire shape used here is a new design for the toy brand.

The kit will also come with the necessary pieces to build yourself an accompanying surfboard and two folding chairs as well as "flower-power" love-and-peace stickers to complete the van's quintessentially '60s look. There's even a little kitchen on the inside with a tiny sink, a tiny fridge, a tiny stove, and a tiny kettle.

A Lego potted cannabis plant, however, is not included and is unlikely to exist at all, at least, officially. But, for what it's worth, whoever's responsible for selecting the human models and backdrops for Lego's photoshoots is doing an A-plus job.