Hit the Road in This Ultra Rare 1966 VW Bus Split-Window Camper Conversion

Travel season is upon us, but not everybody's ready to hop back on a plane. If you're going to be stuck in a cramped vehicle for hours on end, after all, you might as well have some scenery to look at, if not immerse yourself in with a camper or RV. And if you're looking for such accommodations with some funky classic Volkswagen flair, look no further than this obscure, African-made, 1961 Type 2 camper conversion listed on eBay.
According to its seller, this camper was converted from a 1961 VW bus by a South African camper company called Jurgens, which called its Type 2-tailored addition the Autovilla. It was, per an owners' fansite, one of about 1,000 built, only a handful of which were the rare split-window models.
VW Types 2s are glacially slow even at the best of times, and that trait is only exaggerated by the camper's added drag and weight. Like the Autovilla tested in 1979 by a magazine whose scans can be found on The Samba, this Autovilla is powered by VW's carbureted, air-cooled 2.0-liter flat-four, which sent about 70 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque through a four-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.