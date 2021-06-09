Hit the Road in This Ultra Rare 1966 VW Bus Split-Window Camper Conversion

Travel season is upon us, but not everybody's ready to hop back on a plane. If you're going to be stuck in a cramped vehicle for hours on end, after all, you might as well have some scenery to look at, if not immerse yourself in with a camper or RV. And if you're looking for such accommodations with some funky classic Volkswagen flair, look no further than this obscure, African-made, 1961 Type 2 camper conversion listed on eBay.

According to its seller, this camper was converted from a 1961 VW bus by a South African camper company called Jurgens, which called its Type 2-tailored addition the Autovilla. It was, per an owners' fansite, one of about 1,000 built, only a handful of which were the rare split-window models.