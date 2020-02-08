Unorthodox Ford Crash Test Is a Violent Reminder to Buckle Up, For Pete's Sake

In the video, we can see the 1998 Ford Expedition being pushed sideways on a trailer. Once the rig comes to an abrupt stop, the lumbering SUV is thrown into a violent series of rollovers and ejects all of its passengers in the process. This probably wouldn’t happen in a “normal” crash of this type, but Ford left all of its dummies unbuckled for dramatic effect.

As disturbing as these clips are to see, they stand as a strong reminder to buckle up. The Expedition’s passenger compartment appears to stay mostly intact, but even the one “person” left inside after the tumble would have been tossed around enough to inflict some serious injuries.