Ford F-150 Aces IIHS Crash Tests, Towers Above Chevrolet, Ram in Terms of Safety

The IIHS' testing program included the new passenger side overlap test, which has been notoriously difficult to ace for many vehicles in recent years, due to its offset nature that pushes many structural components to its limits. We must note that during this round of testing, the Institute only used crew cab versions of the trucks tested.

The 2019 Ford F-150 dominated the latest round of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) pickup truck crash testing procedures, successfully besting its half-ton competitors and achieving the highest rating of "Good" on all measurable tests.

“F-150’s smart engineering, plus the innovative combination of its high-strength steel frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body continues to demonstrate enduring customer benefits – from repeated class-leading crash test performance to best-in-class towing and payload,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing.

Two other pickup trucks scored the highest rating of "Good" for the overall passenger and driver side overlap tests: the all-new Ram 1500 and the aging Nissan Titan. The Toyota Tundra, which hasn't been significantly refreshed in several years, received a "Marginal" rating for the overall driver side and a "Poor" rating for passenger side overall test, which are the lowest scores that can be awarded.

The biggest surprise of the test is by far the new Chevrolet Silverado and its GMC Sierra sibling. Like the Ram 1500, both trucks are all-new but received low marks in the passenger side structure portion of the crash test. And while they did receive the highest rating for the driver's side, they could only achieve a rating of "Marginal" for the passenger side test.