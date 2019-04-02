2020 Ford Escape: New Looks, New Tech, and New Plug-In Hybrid Drivetrain

The base engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder EcoBoost that produces 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. There is a standard hybrid engine that offers 198 horsepower and a plug-in hybrid with 209 horsepower. Finally, at the top of the range is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost with 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet.

All models, except the plug-in hybrid, are available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting in the gasoline models, while an updated CVT handles the duties on the hybrid. The plug-in hybrid only offers front-wheel-drive.

The plug-in hybrid is expected to get 30 miles of range on battery power alone, and features several specific driver settings that will allow drivers to choose from hybrid or EV driving modes.

In terms of seating accommodations, a sliding second row means best-in-class legroom and up to 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Ford is also doing clever things with interior space, even on the hybrid. The rear seats, for example, are sliding on all models thanks to the battery size and location. Praise be they still come with a spare tire.